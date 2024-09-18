Watch: What Nara Lokesh Did Before Cabinet Meeting?

Andhra Pradesh cabinet meeting is scheduled to be held today and several important topics, including the new liquor policy and the reformation of primary education in government schools, are set to come to discussion. Incidentally, just prior to the commencement of the cabinet meeting, something very interesting happened and it had something to do with Nara Lokesh.

Reportedly, Nara Lokesh arrived early to the meeting, along with a few other cabinet ministers and he handed over the relevant files and documents that were brought to him during the recent Praja Darbar program.

The grievances that the public submitted to Lokesh at the recent Mangalagiri Praja Darbar were reportedly computed and Lokesh physically handed them over to the concerned ministers for final approval.

Usually, grievance papers that are collected from the public are forwarded to the department officials and later sent for rectification or approval. This is an elongated process and has a lot of logistical challenges involved.

But in this case, Lokesh has directly handed over the documents to the cabinet ministers after computing and categorizing them. This will not just expedite the process but also cut out any middlemen as ministers themselves will have to oversee the files. This should ensure timely and adequate justice to the public. Not many times have we seen such visuals ahead of a cabinet meeting.

