Pawan Kalyan Lauds Chandrababu Naidu’s Work Ethic

AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan praised CM Chandrababu Naidu during the NDA alliance meeting earlier today. “Chandrababu’s brain operates constantly, just like that of a 25-year-old. This morning, we had a lengthy cabinet meeting, and for his age, to sit for such extended hours and ensure key decisions are made requires immense patience. I’m truly impressed by his work ethic,” said Pawan Kalyan.

Regarding the recent floods in Vijayawada, Pawan Kalyan noted that there was no need for CM Chandrababu to visit the affected areas. However, he emphasized that the administration had shown negligence in addressing public concerns, prompting the Chief Minister to take action. As a result, the administration was put on high alert, and every officer was ready for rescue and relief operations.

Pawan Kalyan criticized the YCP for continually targeting CM Chandrababu. “The YCP controls seventy percent of local bodies and panchayats across the state. The Mayor of Vijayawada belongs to YCP, but where was he when the city was hit by floods?” he asked, urging the YCP to cease its criticism.

AP BJP leader Purandeshwari and AP IT Minister Nara Lokesh were also present at the NDA alliance meeting.

