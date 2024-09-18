NDA Moves Forward with Jamili; Congress Plans to Block Bill

The stage is being firmly prepared for the forthcoming Jamili elections (One Nation, One Election), as the NDA government intends to hold both assembly and parliamentary elections simultaneously. Amit Shah has announced that the Jamili elections are confirmed to take place by the end of this NDA tenure, with conservative estimates suggesting that One Nation, One Election could be implemented by 2029.

In this context, the central government has taken a significant step by presenting the proposal to the cabinet, which has since been approved.

The Jamili Elections Bill is set to be introduced in Parliament during the upcoming winter session. Given the NDA’s substantial majority in the house, the bill is likely to be passed without significant hurdles.

On this topic, Modi tweeted, “The Cabinet has accepted the recommendations of the High-Level Committee on Simultaneous Elections. I commend our former President, Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji, for spearheading this effort and consulting a wide range of stakeholders. This is an important step towards making our democracy even more vibrant and participative.”

However, the Congress central leadership has issued a media statement opposing the Jamili elections. The party has vowed to resist the bill once it is presented in Parliament.

