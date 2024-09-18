‘Poker Clubs By Lokesh’?, AP Police Asks For Evidence

After the NDA alliance formed the government in Andhra Pradesh, a new trend has emerged on social media. The AP Police department has been promptly responding to allegations against ministers or leaders from the alliance. It appears that a conspiracy is being hatched by political rivals of the NDA government, and the AP Police are exposing their propaganda.

In this context, YCP MLA from Yerragondapalem, T. Chandra Sekhar, made allegations on the popular microblogging platform X. He claimed that AP Education Minister Nara Lokesh is encouraging a poker culture in the state. “Many poker clubs have popped up in the state, and commissions are being collected through these clubs by none other than CM Chandrababu’s son, Nara Lokesh. Is it appropriate for you to provide facilities to such clubs?” asked Chandra Sekhar.

Responding to the allegations, the AP Police department requested the YCP MLA to provide evidence, stating they would take appropriate action. “Please share any evidence you might have regarding the allegations you’ve made against Minister @naralokesh Garu. We will take appropriate action,” replied the AP Police.

The police also warned that if these allegations are baseless and intended to defame the Chief Minister and the minister, they would pursue legal action against the YCP MLA. Ironically, the YCP MLA did not respond to the AP Police department’s request, which suggests he made unfounded allegations and may face consequences in the future.

Pls share any evidence that you might have regarding the allegation you've made against minister @naralokesh Garu. We will take appropriate action.



If these allegations are baseless and made to defame the Hon'ble CM and minister, pls share your details for further enquiry. — Andhra Pradesh Police (@APPOLICE100) September 18, 2024

