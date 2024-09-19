After Epic Disaster, Jagan Puts Anil Yadav Back in Nellore

One of the countless miscalculations of Jagan Mohan Reddy in the 2024 AP elections is the incoherent distribution of MLA and MP tickets in the name of social engineering. One such horrible miscalculation happened in the Narsaraopeta parliamentary elections as Jagan sent Nellore’s Anil Kumar Yadav here and it backfired big time.

After Lavu Krishna Devarayulu left YCP and joined TDP, Jagan got infuriated and wanted to defeat him at any cost. This is where he calculated that the sizeable BC community voters here would better suit a BC candidate and hence, he brought Anil Kumar Yadav here.

But the social engineering experiment in the name of caste equation failed so badly that Krishna Devarayulu’s majority grew from 1.53 lakh in 2019(on YCP ticket) to 1.59 lakh in 2024 (TDP).

Following this major setback, Jagan appears to have learned a lesson as he brought Anil back to Nellore and asked him to vacate Narsaraopeta. Anil is announced as a Nellore Corporation observer for YCP and this essentially means that he is returning to the Nellore city constituency which he won in 2019 before being shifted to Narsaraopeta in 2024.

But after having lost bigwigs like Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, Anam Ramnarayana Reddy, Kotareddy Sridhar Reddy and others, it could be really tough going for YCP in Nellore henceforth. But for what it’s worth, bringing Anil back to his constituency is some sort of a respite for YCP.

Related

Tags Anil Kumar Yadav YS Jagan

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯