TDP+ @ 100 days : People happy but not Cadre!

This Friday marks the 100th day since the NDA government took over the reins of Andhra Pradesh after storming to a historic victory in the 2024 assembly elections in which the tripartite coalition led by Telugu Desam Party, Janasena and Bharatiya Janata Party romped home with a thumping majority of 164 seats out of the 175 tally. Chandrababu Naidu was sworn in as the Chief Minister of the state on June 12th along with his cabinet ministers including Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan.

Let’s take a look at how the new dispensation fared in these 100 days which are fraught with numerous challenges and unforeseen circumstances.

In these 100 days, which is very short to assess a new regime, Naidu’s government lived up to the expectations of the people of Andhra Pradesh by fulfilling a few promises made during the election campaign and gave a big hope that the state is back on track in the right direction after languishing in several aspects in the last five years.

Immediately after taking oath as Chief Minister, CBN started his new innings with a ‘Fifer’ when he signed five crucial files as promised before the polls. Notification to fill up teachers posts through Mega DSC, Conduction of Skill Census to create employment opportunities, repeal of the controversial Land Titling Act, Enhancement of Pension from 3000 to 4000 and Reopening of Anna Canteens.

In no time, three of these decisions have been implemented. The revised pension amount along with arrears as promised was credited on July 1st. The distribution of pensions is being handled effectively without Volunteers. Anna Canteens are being operated across the state very smoothly and some more are going to be launched very soon. The Land Titling Act has been scrapped by the cabinet and a fresh survey was initiated.

Besides these achievements, Naidu’s government received a big boost from the centre in the form of financial support for Polavaram project and Amaravati capital construction. This is one of the biggest takeaways from the NDA government in these 100 days. Both of these projects will have a huge impact on the aspirations of the state.

Amidst all this, the NDA government also took some other key decisions including the formulation of new sand policy and new liquor policy. While the new sand policy received a mixed response due to alleged irregularities at all levels in its supply, the new liquor policy will be enforced from October 1st and all eyes are on how will the government handle the sale of liquor in the next five years.

Unfortunately, even before the new government settled in, a massive challenge came in the form of floods that ravaged Vijayawada city. But, Naidu’s able adminstration and expert leadership steered through the tough times despite a lot of hue and cry from the malafide agenda by the YSR Congress party. Incidents like the hidden camera fiasco at Gudlavalleru Engineering issue and food poisoning cases turned out to be a big headache for the new government.

Moreover, the coordination between the cadres of all three parties is very impressive and continues to pose a significant threat to YSRCP. So far, there is no disagreement or any infighting between the parties in any of the decisions taken by the government. Both Naidu and Pawan Kalyan appear to consolidate their ties further and work together for the development of the state.

Besides concentrating on development and welfare, Naidu’s government also unearthed several irregularities committed in the last five years. The NDA parties accused the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his party for resorting to widespread corruption and committing several atrocities in the last five years and appeared firm on taking stern action against those involved in them.

However, so far no YSRCP Minister has been arrested for their bad deeds in the last five years. Many of the supporters of both TDP and Janasena faced numerous troubles in the last five years as several cases were foisted against them by Jagan’s government. Even Chandrababu also promised that all those warring leaders of YSRCP will be punished immediately after he comes to power. So, the cadre expected Naidu to go all out against his opponents. But, those promises didn’t reflect through his actions till now.

Though it is too early to assess the quality of governance and also considering the fact that the new government needs some more time to settle in to implement all the promises as there is an acute shortage of funds in the coffers, the NDA regime has so far managed to satisfy the people of the state. The cadre, however, is not fully pleased.

Related

Tags ANdhra Pradesh NDA

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯