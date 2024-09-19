High-level Report Behind CM’s Statement on Tirumala Laddu

Andhra Pradesh politics are currently revolving around the statement dropped by CM Chandrababu on the quality of the Tirumala laddu. His statement that the earlier YCP government orchestrated the usage of animal fat in Tirumala laddu has created a huge commotion and it has led a heated debate on social media.

While YCP has been arguing that this is a vindictive and distorted statement given by Chandrababu to defame their party, the reality says otherwise.

Reportedly, The National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) checked the quality of the Tirumala laddu and made certain assessments. The Chief Minister quoted the findings from that report which claimed that animal fats were used in the preparation of the laddu.

It has to be noted that there is a high-level reputed central agency report behind the statement issued by CM Babu on the holy Tirumala laddu. Chandrababu is anyways against fabricated reports and his statements pack value. He has now cited the findings of a reputed agency while making this huge statement on the Tirumala laddu which has in turn led to turmoil now.

The new NDA government has addressed the issue by enforcing the usage of pure ghee for the preparation of the laddu.

