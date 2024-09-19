Not Just Babu and PK, All MLAs Are In Sync

Repeating the 2014 feat, the NDA outfit is back in power again in Andhra Pradesh after a thumping win in the 2024 election. One fundamental change from the camaraderie in 2014 and the camaraderie now is that the alliance looks far more organized and in sync now.

At the political conclave that happened in Mangalagiri yesterday to earmark 100 days of the NDA government in AP, all three camps – TDP, JSP, and BJP looked to be operating in synergy. There was a sense of achieving together, positive reinforcement that was observed between the MLAs and MPs from these three parties.

Earlier in 2014, JSP wasn’t an electoral participant so the numbers game was only between TDP and BJP. In the end, just prior to the 2019 polls, things fell apart and the three outfits separated and contested independently, which had horrible results. But that isn’t the case if we observe the well-lubricated operations this term.

For instance, after the completion of the meeting, CM Babu was seen pleasantly interacting with JSP and BJP MLAs. He was seen having a happy and candid conversation with them.

On the other hand, Pawan Kalyan was seen interacting with TDP MLAs and he too was all smiles. Same with BJP’s Purandeswari as well. She too was interacting with alliance MLAs and exchanging knowledge.

The issue in 2014-19 was that Chandrababu, Pawan Kalyan, and Modi themselves weren’t on very good terms towards the end as they called out each other. This costed all three of them heavily and Jagan gained from it. It appears that the three outfits have learnt from this mistake.

This can be understood by the fact that Naidu took time to interact with JSP MLAs while Pawan Kalyan did vice-versa. This synchronised operations will certainly lead to enhanced performance of three of them combined. The ghosts of 2014 tenure are being firmly kept away this time.

Related

Tags Pawan Kalyan

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯