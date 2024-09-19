Tirumala Laddu Becomes National Topic

Almost every discussion amongst the Telugu community now is about the serious allegation leveled on the Tirumala Laddu by CM Chandrababu. CM Babu claimed that in the earlier Jagan government, the sanctity of the Tirumala shrine got depleted and shockingly revealed that animal fat was used in the preparation of the Tirumala laddu.

Immediately after this news broke out, Tirumala Laddu became a trending topic nationwide and it has led to serious discussions amongst the national populous.

Reacting to the news about the usage of animal fat in Tirumala laddu, a Kannada netizen tweeted “How could these people get thoughts even to adulterate ingredients which are used in preparation of Tirupati laddu. Disgusting. Let them face the consequences.”

A Jain lady commented “This happened when they dropped Nandini Ghee & went to some Low-cost ghee. It’s good that now they started purchasing Nandini ghee again.”

At the same time, there is also some skepticism on this topic as a north Indian person commented “But why CM Naidu is not taking police action & only mentioned it in his party members meeting?

If this is not just a Political allegation then he must take legal action, not just some statements in political meetings”.

All of India is now debating the Tirumala laddu and there are demands to hand over the case to the CBI and if that happens, then the credibility of YCP will take an irrecoverable dip beyond all measure.

