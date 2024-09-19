Tirumala Laddu Issue: Lokesh Challenges Jagan and Subba Reddy

The gravity of the Tirumala laddu fiasco is going beyond comprehension for the YSR Congress outfit. This topic hasn’t just ignited the Telugu population but also the entire Hindu population across the country and it is shedding bad light on Jagan. The very fact that animal fat contents were found in the holy Laddu is leaving everyone bewildered and bemused.

Incidentally, Nara Lokesh who is very attentive to this matter has addressed the media and he has thrown a challenge to Jagan and former TTD Chairman YS Subba Reddy.

Reacting to Subba Reddy’s statement that he is ready to promise on his family that there was no Laddu contamination in the YCP tenure, Lokesh threw a confident challenge.

“I am ready to take the promise. In fact, I have the lab report right in my hand and it clearly shows that the tested laddu has animal fat in it. Are you (Subba Reddy) ready to promise that nothing of that sort happened with the Tirumala laddu? Or will your Jagan Mohan Reddy make the promise?” A confident-sounding Lokesh stated in front of the media.

While the ruling NDA outfit is assertively saying that YCP is at fault on this matter and implying that Jagan might have to face legal consequences.

