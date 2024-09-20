What About 1 Lakh Tirumala Laddus Sent to Ayodhya?

The sacred Tirumala Prasadam laddu has become a national debate now with lab reports claiming that the laddus had animal fat contents in them. This allegedly happened in the earlier YCP tenure which has resulted in Jagan making the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

This is a concern not just for the Telugu community but also the entire Hindu community across the country. There is a huge outcry on the contamination of the sacred laddu as doubts are being raised about the quality of the Prasadam in the last five years period.

There is a parallel discussion now about the 1 lakh laddus that the TTD sent to Ayodhya during the Pran Pratishta ceremony that happened in January this year.

If the contamination rumors are indeed true, then what kind of a damage would have been done to the Ayodhya shrine as TTD sent such animal fat induced laddus to the ceremony. This has become a burning topic now as the Hindu IT cells are firing on the series of events.

Tirumala and its prasadam holds umpteen value amongst the Hindu folk and this key sentiment has started to blow up now with the wrongdoing of the Jagan government earlier.

