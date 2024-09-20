Pawan Calls for Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board

Yesterday, it was found out that during YCP’s rule, the laddus in Tirumala were made with ghee that contained fish oil, pork fat and beef fat.

Ever since the news broke out, Hindus across the world have lashed out at YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his unforgivable act. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also responded to the issue.

Taking to the social media platform X, Pawan said that the government is ready to take stringent action. “We are all deeply disturbed by the findings of animal fat (fish oil, pork fat and beef fat )mixed in Tirupathi Balaji Prasad.

Many questions to be answered by the TTD board constituted by the YCP Govt then. Our Govt is committed to take stringent action possible. But, this throws light on many issues surrounding the desecration of temples, land issues and other dharmic practices,” tweeted Pawan.

Pawan went on to write, “Maybe the time has come to constitute a ‘Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board’ at a National level to look into all the issues related to temples in the entire Bharath. A debate has to happen at a National level by all the policymakers, religious heads, judiciary, citizens, media and all others in their respective domains.”

He further opined that people should come together to put an end to the desecration of ‘Sanathana Dharma’ in any form.

