NDA Harmony in AP: Is Pawan Kalyan the Difference?

Andhra Pradesh’s political scene changed the day Pawan Kalyan announced that TDP, JSP, and BJP are collaborating for an NDA alliance to contest the 2024 election. As a result, YCP slipped from 151 seats to 11, while the NDA outfit increased its seats from 24 in 2019 to 164 in 2024 (combined for all three parties).

What must be noted here is that JSP head Pawan Kalyan is the driving force behind this NDA alliance. As claimed by Pawan himself, he had to endure considerable challenges to mediate the TDP and BJP alliance, which seemed impossible given their fallout in 2019.

Pawan took it upon himself to carry forward the alliance despite Jagan’s rule for five years, during which all opposition parties faced significant challenges. In the end, however, it all paid off, as the alliance succeeded and Jagan was sent home.

Acknowledging this, both Chandrababu and the BJP high command, including Modi himself, have spoken highly of Pawan on multiple occasions in recent times.

Fortunately for the alliance, TDP and BJP, who previously had a strained relationship, have become good allies. Unlike in 2014, when the situation between the allies was occasionally hostile, the current dynamic is completely different. All the alliance MLAs and cabinet ministers appear to be in harmony and great sync.

Pawan acted as a unifying force for this alliance at a time when it was needed most, and it could easily be said that the Deputy CM post is a perfect fit for him.

