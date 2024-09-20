Jagan Reacts On Jethwani Case, Calls Her Side Actress

YCP chief Y.S. Jagan held a press conference after a long time, as the Tirumala Laddu controversy drew national headlines.

Reacting to this controversy, Jagan denied any wrongdoing and expressed his readiness for any probe. Hitting back at the ruling TDP government, Jagan brought up the case involving Mumbai-based model and actress Kadambari Jethwani.

“Three officials were suspended in a case involving a side actress from Mumbai. What’s the name of the side actress? Jethwani something… oh yes, Kadambari Jethwani,” said Jagan during the press meet.

The ex-CM added that the officials had nothing to do with the actress or the case but were made scapegoats, and that the TDP immediately began its diversion tactics by bringing up this Laddu controversy.

“Chandrababu and TDP are experts in media management, and they have successfully diverted attention from the suspension of the officials,” Jagan stated.

However, these remarks from Jagan seem illogical, as the two cases are completely different in nature. The Laddu controversy involves Hindu sentiments, and with Tirumala being one of the most visited shrines in the world, the matter is both significant and sensitive.

Related

Tags Jagan

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯