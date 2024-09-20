Seniors Quitting: Jagan Is Least Bothered

Usually, when hardcore loyalists and super-senior leaders quit a political party, it means that the outfit is in overdrive mode. The same thing is happening with YSR Congress now with several seniors quitting the party. The most significant departure came in the form of Balineni Srinivasa Reddy leaving Jagan’s party and meeting Pawan Kalyan.

When this topic was brought up in front of Jagan Mohan Reddy, he looked least bothered and even made a carefree commented.

Just before Jagan was asked about his seniors leaving him, Jagan looked very careless. Reacting to the question about Balineni’s departure, Jagan said “Emaithadi abba, evaru ee senior lu? Aayana pothe inkokadu vastadu anthe kada inkem aithadi”.

At least verbally, Jagan is least bothered about these departures and he appears to be perfectly fine with Balineni leaving the party.

Jagan was always regarded as a head-heavy politician who doesn’t care about his party leaders and representatives. He doesn’t even have the habit of talking to his seniors at least for namesake if they are looking to leave his side.

Related

Tags Balineni Srinivasa Reddy YS Jagan

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯