Prakash Raj Pokes Pawan Kalyan, Gets Trolled

The government of Andhra Pradesh is being flooded with requests from the Hindu population to immediately commission a survey on the Tirumala laddu contamination issue. While this issue is bruising like wildfire, actor Prakash Raj has poked Pawan Kalyan.

Reacting to the earlier tweet from Pawan on the need to have the Sanatana board to monitor the temples in the country, Prakash Raj asked Pawan to solve the Tirumala issue first.

“Dear PawanKalyan It has happened in a state where you are a DCM .. Please Investigate ..Find out the Culprits and take stringent action. Why are you spreading apprehensions and blowing up the issue Nationally … We have enough Communal tensions in the Country.” Prakash Raj tweeted.

While Prakash Raj’s desire to have an expedited trial is understandable, the nature of his reaction to Pawan’s tweet hasn’t gone well and it has in turn landed him in troll fest.

Netizens are replying that the government is working on the best way to investigate the issue and deputy CM Pawan will indeed be aware of it, so there is no need for Prakash Raj to unnecessarily poke Pawan.

The main argument is that Tirumala laddu is a strong sentiment to crores of people across the country and when this sensitive topic is touched, no communal lines shall be spared. Such is the sanctity Tirumala and its Laddu prasadam holds among the Telugu community.

“It’s a need of hour to constitute a high-level santhana Commitment to check the well being of Hindu temple’s” a feisty social media user replied to Prakash Raj and this sums up what’s happening.

An anguished Pawan Kalyan fan replied “The investigation itself revealed Cow Ghee adulterated uncle, that’s why @PawanKalyan reacted so strongly…. Like a Hindu with self respect. While he asked protection of Hindus, you’re adding communal color to it. Have some shame.”

