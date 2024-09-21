Kilari’s Jana Sena entry confirmed!

Ex-minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy started the trend of quitting YCP and many leaders followed it. Former Ponnuru MLA Kilari Venkata Rosaiah was one among the several YCP ex-legislators who met Pawan Kalyan recently.

After this meeting, ex-MLA Kilari took a final call on his future in YCP and he made up his mind to call it quits. Accordingly Kilari also confirmed his entry into Jana Sena.

On Sunday the Ponnuru ex-MLA will join Jana Sena in deputy CM Pawan Kalyan’s presence. This is major setback for YCP and the party will lack a prominent face in this Assembly constituency.

Kilari will not be the last leaders to be in Jana Sena’s fold. The likes of former Jagayyapeta MLA Saamineni Udhaybhanu, former Pithapuram MLA Pendem Dorababu, and former Darshi MLA Maddisetti Venugopal are also in thoughts of being in Jana Sena sooner or later.

