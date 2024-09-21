Ayodhya Chief Priest Responds On Tirupati Laddu Fiasco

The shocking revelation of adulteration of the sacred Tirupati laddus triggered outrage of not just the devotees but even several others from various sections in the society.

Ayodhya Ram Temple chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das also expressed dismay over reports of animal fat inclusion in the ghee used for making Tirumala laddu.

It may be recalled that more than three quintals of Tirupati laddus were sent to Ayodhya Ram temple’s consecration ceremony in January this year.

Over one lakh laddus were shifted to Ayodhya during the ceremony, packed in large boxes. A team of priests from TTD delivered the boxes at Ayodhya temple and the laddus were distributed to the devotees there.

Das said that it was unfortunate that beef tallow and fish oil were mixed in the preparation of the Tirupati laddus.

“If animal fat was mixed in the laddus, then it is unpardonable. Severe action should be initiated against the guilty,” he said.

Reacting to this, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan suggested that ‘Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board’ be set up in the state.

