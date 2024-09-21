KTR & Kodandaram Pic Takes Us Back to Telangana Agitation

Professor Kodandaram played an instrumental role in separate Telangana agitation. Under the name Telangana Joint Action Committee (JAC), he lead an intense agitation.

The coins flipped post Telangana statehood was achieved. Ex-CM KCR distanced professor Kodandaram and so did the BRS party. Eventually Kodandaram started criticising the previous BRS government and in 2023 elections, he campaigned extensively against KCR and BRS party. For his contribution, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy sent Kodandaram to Legislative Council as an MLC.

On Saturday a nostalgic moment was captured at the memorial meeting of communist leader late Sitharam Yechury. BRS working president KTR was spotted sitting next to professor Kodandaram and both had a chat.

Probably after a long time KTR and Kodandaram met each other in person. Many at this event recalled the nostalgic moment of Kodandaram and KTR having a small chat. During the Telangana agitation, KCR and Kodandaram had wide consultations in which KTR was also part.

