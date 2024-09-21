‘He Never Listened to Us’, Samineni Blasts Jagan

YCP government former whip and Jaggaiahpet former MLA Samineni Udayabhanu squarely blamed party president and former CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for the party’s defeat in the recently held Assembly elections.

He revealed that Jaganmohan Reddy preferred giving plum party positions or other government positions to leaders who could abuse the opposition party leaders in front of him.

“Jagan’s Nenu Vinnanu… Nenu Unnanu’ slogan is just a bogus, he said.

Speaking to YCP functionaries at a meeting in Jaggaiahpet in NTR district, he said he continued in the YCP till now only due to the affection he had towards late YSR, father of YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

“There is no change in Jagan even after being trounced by the public mandate in the recent elections,” he said and added that the party has no future.

“During Jagan’s five-year rule, the MLAs had a trouble in getting his appointment even to represent the problems in our constituencies. Never did Jagan care to listen to the problems we raised,” he lamented.

During YSR’s rule, the MLAs never faced trouble in getting appointment with him, he recalled.

Udayabhanu also said that Jagan never respected leaders who were straight forward like him. Jagan’s coterie never allows us to at least give wedding invitation cards to Jagan, he pointed out.

Udayabhanu’s confession that Jagan always kept his party leaders at bay can help know why he could never mingle with the public too, except during the Odarpu Yatra.

At the same time, it is worth recalling that Jagan still keeps wondering what happened to all the affection his sisters and brothers showered on him during the Odarpu Yatra and also while taking the government sops during the YCP rule.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯