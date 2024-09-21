Laddu Controversy: Maha Shanthi Yagam from Monday

The sanctity of the holy Tirumala laddu has come under scrutiny after it has been identified through NDDB lab tests that animal fats were found in the Laddu Prasadam. This is a big black mark in the daily operations of the TTD board and also the holy Tirumala shrine.

While the issue is causing a national debate and the need to revamp the operational procedures at Tirumala, the board has taken a swift decision.

In a bid to restore sanctity, TTD board, led by EO Shyamala Rao has stated that Maha Shanthi Yagam will be performed at Tirumala now. This Yagam is usually performed when there is a disturbance or distortion pertaining to Tirumala and the current situation due to the laddu controversy has necessitated the same.

The religious ritual, aimed at seeking divine intervention for peace and sanctity, will take place at the Ananda Nilayam in Tirumala starting from Monday, with both Vedic scholars and Rutviks participating.



