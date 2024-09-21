Laddu Controversy: Mohan Babu Deeply Hurt

Veteran actor Manchu Mohan Babu is deeply pained by the Tirumala Laddu controversy. As a highly religious person, Mohan Babu has a special affection for Tirumala and a long association with Tirupati. His Vidyanikethan institute, first established in the temple town, is regarded as a respectable educational institution.

“I was shattered and in deep shock when I learned that animal fat was used in the making of Tirumala’s Laddus. This is an unacceptable mistake, and the culprits should not be spared,” stated Mohan Babu on social media.

Mohan Babu appealed to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to trace the culprits and punish them. “I hope CM Chandrababu will take appropriate action, and I pray for his good health,” he concluded.

