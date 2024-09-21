Pawan Kalyan Taking Prayaschitha Deeksha

Of late, Janasena chief and AP’s deputy CM Pawan Kalyan has been coming across as an affirmative Sanathani. In view of the prevailing situation in the aftermath of the Tirumala laddu fiasco, Pawan is understandably agitated by the unholy mixture of animal fats in the Laddu Prasadam.

Incidentally, Pawan has now announced that he is taking up the sacred Prayaschitha Deeksha to play his part in undoing the damage done to the holy Tirumala shrine.

Pawan tweeted “Yedukondalavaada Kshaminchu” as he requested mercy from Lord Balaji for the wrongdoing with regard to the laddu. He then announced that he is undergoing a Prayashitha Deeksha lasting 11 days.

“Tirumala Laddu Prasadam, which is considered to be sacred has become impure as a result of the depraved tendencies of the past rulers as it got contaminated with animal remains. As part of the clean-up act, I decided to do a penance initiation. On 22nd September 2024, Sunday morning, I will take up Prayaschitha Deeksha at Sri Dashavatara Venkateswara Swamy Temple, Nambur, Guntur District.”

Pawan added that he will observe this Deeksha for 11 days before coming to Tirumala and getting Venkateswara darshan. He called this an important measure in regaining the lost glory of the Santhana culture in AP which took a beating in the last five years under YCP’s rule.

For those wondering about Prayaschitha Deeksha, it is an atonement ritual done to undo any evil or bad work. The recipient will have to follow several cultural rituals for 11 days in an earnest manner. Pawan is taking up this Deeksha now to atone the wrongdoings of the earlier YCP government.

