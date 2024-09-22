JSP MLA Nanaji Messes With Medical College Staff: Not Right

Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan had repeatedly been appealing to his MLAs and leaders not to indulge in feudalistic politics and instead stay more in tune with the public. However, there are occasional mishaps, with the latest being the case of JSP Kakinada rural MLA Pantham Nanaji who is caught in a mess.

Earlier in the day, Nanaji created a mess at the Rangaraya Medical College ground which eventually resulted in the AP Government Doctors Association threatening a flash strike.

Going into the story, the MLA and his henchmen quarreled with the medical college sports vice chairperson Dr. Umamaheswara Rao over the usage of the basketball court. Apparently, when the MLA’s men were planning on using the court for their own usage, the mentioned doctor obstructed and insisted on getting higher officials’ permission. This led to a quarrel and the local MLA arrived on the spot.

In a video that is going viral on social media, the MLA and his men are seen abusing Dr. Umamaheswara Rao after a fight broke out over the basketball court. The MLA abused Dr. Uma with unparliamentary words.

Immediately after the video surfaced, AP Government Doctors Association issued an ultimatum that they would call for flash protests if the MLA didn’t apologize immediately.

Understanding the gravity of the situation, MLA Nanaji issued an apology to Dr. Uma and also to the doctors’ community. He vowed not to repeat the behavior again.

This is not the right precedent to follow by the ruling party MLAs while the NDA government is going all out for friendly and public-centric governance. Luckily, in this case, the issue got sorted out quickly with the MLA apologizing for his actions. But better sense must prevail from the Kutami MLAs.

