Spike in Tirupati Laddu prasadam sales

Amid growing concerns over the sanctity of the holy Laddu prasadam in Tirumala Hills, the abode of Lord Venkateswara Swamy, in the wake of recent controversy following a massive revelation through lab reports confirming the presence of adulterated materials in the ingredients, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam board has quickly asserted that the divinity and purity is unblemished now.

Despite the ongoing controversy, the prasadam sales are unaffected. In fact there is a hike in the number of Laddus sold on Saturday compared to that of the previous days. As per official numbers, a total of 3.59 lakh Laddus were sold on September 19th and the sales saw a slight dip on the next day with 3.16 lakhs. However, there is a big jump in the sale of Laddus on September 21st when 3.66 Lakhs were procured by the devotees.

This is a testament that Tirupati Laddu holds a significant place in the hearts of Hindus. There have been numerous complaints over the deteriorating quality in the taste of Laddu in the last few years. However, after Chandrababu Naidu’s government took charge, sweeping changes have been made to the TTD board which handles the affairs of Tirumala Hills.

Last week, Chandrababu Naidu made a shocking statement that animal fat was mixed in the ghee that was used for preparation of Laddus during YS Jagan’s tenure. The government later produced a lab report to corroborate its claims. This has stirred a massive controversy all over the country, leading to widespread outrage among the Hindus.

TTD board is now taking up several steps to restore the sanctity of the temple. They have also decided to conduct a ritual ‘ Maha Shanthi Yagam’ to purge the desecration act done by the previous government.

