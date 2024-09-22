Laddu Protests Hit Tadepalli Palace

Former AP Chief Minister and YSRCP president Jagan Mohan Reddy is now embroiled in an unenviable situation for hurting the sentiments of Hindus by failing to maintain the sanctity of the holy Tirupati temple. This is due to an explosive statement by the current CM Chandrababu Naidu over the adulteration of the famous Laddu prasadam.

While the sensitive issue continues to trigger severe outrage all over the nation, Jagan is most likely to bear the brunt of Hindus for the alleged desecration. Though Jagan addressed the media on Friday over these allegations, he couldn’t provide any solid proof to counter them and appeared clueless in his speech.

Now, he is facing the heat of BJP supporters on this issue. A bunch of BJP activists have reportedly gathered near Jagan’s residence in Tadepalli and protested with slogans. They called out ‘Jai Shree Ram’ slogans and demanded an apology for hurting Hindus.

The mob was immediately arrested by the police. Jagan is presently residing in Bengaluru and occasionally visiting the state whenever there is any political issue.

