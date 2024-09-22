Balineni Meets Pawan Kalyan, But TDP MLA Says Thaggede Le

In a major political move in Prakasham district, 5-time MLA from Ongole Balineni Srinivasa Reddy quit YSR Congress and met JSP chief Pawan Kalyan. He is bound to join the Janasena party soon and the stage is being prepared for the same, marking the end of his 25-year association with the YS Family.

However, not everyone associated with the NDA outfit is pleased with this move as TDP MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao who defeated Balineni in Ongole this year issued him a firm warning.

In a public meeting in Ongole today, Damacharla made a fierce statement as he vowed not to spare Balineni no matter where he goes.

“Balineni might think he can seek political refuge by joining the ruling party. But he must note that I will not spare him wherever he goes for all the crimes and atrocities he and his son committed. I will make sure that he comes under the law and faces the consequences for his misdeeds in Ongole.” the Ongole MLA stated.

While it is common for opposition MLAs to join the ruling outfits to seek refuge, this doesn’t appear to be applicable for Balineni as the local TDP MLA vows to bring him under the law. The MLA mentioned that he won’t spare Balineni and his son regardless of their political asylum with Janasena.

