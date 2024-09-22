Big Day For HYDRAA: 8 Acres Recovered In 24 Hours

In a mega demolition drive, the popular HYDRAA agency has mowed down a substantial number of encroachments in Hyderabad today. In what has been the most significant power move from the agency, over 8 acres of encroached land has been recovered in a single day today.

In the Kukatpally Lake(Nalla Cheruvu) alone 16 illegal establishments were demolished, leading to recovery of 4 acres in the area. All these establishments are commercial outlets as HYDRAA made a conscious effort not to demolish the residential establishments.

The Kistareddypet area saw the removal of encroachments in government lands and a total of 1 acre of land was recovered through the same.

The Patelguda area saw a whopping 25 RCC structures being demolished and a sizeable 3 acres of land was reclaimed by HYDRAA.

This demolition drive is intended to restore the lands that naturally belong to vital water bodies in the city. This is the biggest demolition drive in HYDRAA’s brief history in terms of illegal establishments demolished and acres recovered.

