Laddu controversy: Jagan writes to PM Modi; throws blame on Naidu

The Tirumala Laddu controversy has put the YCP in back foot and ex-CM YS Jagan is facing a huge outrage from pro-Hindu groups. With Jagan sensing the issue turning into a national debate, he is trying his best to do the damage control.

Accordingly Jagan has written an eight pages letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and explained the events of this controversy.

Blaming AP CM Chandrababu Naidu for the whole controversy, Jagan added that Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams follow robust practices in making Laddus. “During TDP’s regime from 2014-19, there were instances when TTD had rejected when the samples of ghee from tankers failed to meet its standards and in YCP, such events had happened 18 times,” stated Jagan.

Mentioning about his government’s work, Jagan brought to PM Modi’s notice that TTD had set-up its own goshala and the salaries of the priests were doubled while employees of TTD were paid given house sites. Unable to fulfil the electorate commitments, Naidu is indulging in diversion politics, alleged Jagan.

“Chandrababu has failed and there has been a negative impact on his government,” added Jagan and cited that the tankers of ghee were seized on July 12th while tests were conducted on July 23rd. CM Naidu brought up this issue in a political party held on September 18th and there is a two months gap. This indicates that there is political motive behind this,” added Jagan.

Concluding Jagan wrote that Naidu is a pathological and habitual liar trying to hurt the sentiments of Hindus across the globe and the reputation of TTD. Requesting to intervene, Jagan asked PM Modi to restore the sanctity of TTD.

