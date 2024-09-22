Sajjala appears before media after a long time

After a long lull, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, former advisor of the YCP government, came before the media and blasted Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for levelling baseless allegations to hit the credibility of their party, by mentioning of inclusion of beef tallow and fish oil in the preparation of the sacred Srivari laddu. Chandrababu Naidu dealt a death blow to the belief of the Hindu devotees by making such an allegation, he said.

Breaking the long silence, he said that Naidu’s allegations about Tirupati laddu shows the mean levels to which the CM can stoop.

Further, he alleged that the TDP intentionally triggered the misinformation campaign across the nation in an organized manner saying that the adulteration had happened.

Naidu had taken the issue to such an extent where it would be really hard to regain the lost credibility among the Hindu devotees, he said and blamed the CM for pushing the belief to such a low level.

Sajjala even showed a report which stated that there had been no animal fat in the laddu, with ‘negative’ printed in the respective column. “This shows there has been no adulteration manually,” he affirmed.

Following Naidu’s allegations, even staunch devotees would doubt to take the laddu prasadam.

The YCP is demanding that a comprehensive inquiry be launched into the issue with a sitting judge immediately, he said.

All those involved with the TTD during the YCP rule, including YV Subba Reddy, AV Dharma Reddy and Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, should also be interrogated, he demanded.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯