Revanth Reddy Gives Sweet Warning To MLAs

CM Revanth Reddy became history maker by becoming only the second CM in Telangana’s brief electoral history. Needless to say, beating KCR and bringing Congress to power is no mean feat and not many apart from Revanth could have achieved this feat.

Now that Revanth is on the CM chair, he is devising plans to ensure that his time as the CM of Telangana only gets elongated beyond the 5-year period. He made his intentions clear at the Congress CLP meeting that was held in Hyderabad last evening.

At the CLP meeting, Revanth reportedly gave a sweet warning to certain MLAs in the Congress party about their approach towards public service.

“It has come to my notice that certain MLAs have sidelined public service and working on their own gains after winning the election. This isn’t the right approach. While the hierarchy is so determined to deliver public friendly governance, this lethargic approach will not work. I personally monitor each MLA’s work. I am thus instructing every MLA to be accessible for their constituency people between 4-6 PM every day.” Revanth mentioned.

Revanth noted that in the last 9 months, not a single day did he take any sort of leave from the government duties. He made it clear that the Telangana public is clearly with Congress and it is their duty to uphold the same. He subtly warned the MLAs that they wouldn’t have a bright future in the party if they turned lazy and ignored public grievances.e

Related

Tags Revanth Reddy

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯