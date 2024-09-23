We are not blaming Jagan : Pawan Kalyan

In the wake of recent controversy, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan embarked on a 11 day ‘Prayachit Deeksha’ as a spiritual remedy of atonement for the desecration act caused to Tirupathi Laddu Prasadam. The other day, he came down heavily on the former TTD board for not caring about the sentiments of Hindus with its anti-religious acts.

Now, Pawan Kalyan once again asserted that the government is not blaming Jagan on this issue, but pointing out how the TTD board established by him had done many irregularities and how he remained silent in the last five years. Pawan questioned why Jagan is defending those who served in the board instead of allowing the government to find out the truth behind the issue. If Jagan is clean with his heart, there is no need to do all this drama, said Pawan.

Pawan also asked what is the need to drag the Prime Minister into the issue unnecessarily. He also clarified that there is no need for a CBI enquiry when there is a special investigation team under the state government which will conduct an unbiased enquiry and submit a report on their findings.

Pawan alleged that the TTD board misappropriated funds in the name of Srivani Trust by selling tickets at an unreasonable price and other expenses. He said the present government is very particular in saving the assets of the TTD and will soon launch a detailed enquiry into the malpractices committed by the previous regime.

