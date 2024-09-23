Will Give Return Gift With Ten Times Of Intensity: Anil Kumar Yadav

Former minister Anil Kumar Yadav fumed at the TDP leaders and the ruling party’s governance.

He warned the TDP of giving return gift with ten times the intensity with which the rival party has been harassing the YCP leaders.

He reminded that he had been a minister for two years during the YCP regime and bragged about his goodness saying that he had not taken any action against the Narayana Group of Educational Institutions in Nellore, even when it belonged to the senior TDP leader Narayana.

“I had never resorted to vindictive action against any of the TDP leaders,” he affirmed.

“But the TDP government has begun threatening the YCP leaders within three months of coming to power,” he pointed out.

“Could not the YCP leaders completely scrap the Narayana Educational Institutions if the YCP leaders had really targeted the former minister,” he asked and said that he would be available for his party followers in Nellore itself from Dasara.

“I will be of great support and strength to my party functionaries and try to protect them from the TDP leaders’ harassment,” he said.

He also expressed hope that times will change and the YCP will return to power when they would be able to again give back, interest included, to the TDP leaders.

