YS Jagan Gets Humiliated With Roja’s Polls

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is facing what has been one of the most significant challenges in his political career thus far. He is having to combat the Tirumala Laddu issue which is growing by the day with the center getting Food Safety Authority involved.

In the midst of this mega turmoil, RK Roja has done something out of the box which has again come back to haunt Jagan himself.

In the official YouTube page that apparently belongs to Roja, a couple of polls and their result have caught the attention.

One of these polls is regarding the well being of Tirumala as Roja posted “Which CM operated in a better matter when it comes to managing Tirumala.” Interestingly, this poll is heavily in favor of Chandrababu Naidu as 74% say Tirumala is better under his regime.

Then there’s another poll on who is to be blamed for the Tirumala laddu controversy- Pawan Kalyan, Chandrababu and Jagan. The poll results are Pawan – 8%, Babu – 21% and Jagan – 71%. Both the polls are heavily against Jagan.

Had the polls been held on TDP affiliated handles and Jagan trailed in the same, it would’ve been easy for YCP to write it off as vested polls. But in this, Roja, the self proclaimed devotee of Jagan and ex YCP MLA has held the polls and Jagan proved to be guilty on both counts.

This could well be a yardstick of public consensus and if so, thanks to Roja, YCP boss Jagan Mohan Reddy is evidently facing the wrath of public.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯