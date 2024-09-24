Pawan Kalyan’s strong counter to Prakash Raj

The controversy surrounding the adulteration of Laddu prasadam of Lord Venkateswara Swamy in Tirupati Temple has stirred up a huge debate all over the nation after Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu made shocking allegations following a lab report.

The sensitive issue triggered a public spat between Deputy Chief and actor Prakash Raj. When Pawan Kalyan demanded to constitute a ‘Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board’ at a national level to look into all the issues related to temples across the country, Prakash Raj criticised him and asked him to investigate the issue and find the culprits instead of stoking up communal tensions.

Prakash Raj’s response met with strong backlash as many from the film industry and outside public slammed his intention to add communal colour to the ongoing issue.

Now, Pawan Kalyan himself hit back at Prakash Raj just a while ago during his media interaction. An enraged Pawan came down heavily on Prakash Raj and asked him whether it is wrong to raise voice when the sentiments of Hindus are hurt. He asked why one should remain silent when Hindu temples are desecrated and Hindu gods are treated in an unholy manner.

Pawan said he always respects Prakash Raj but wont tolerate when Secularism is held in a one-sided manner. He also warned former AAG Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy for his statements comparing ghee prices with that of pig fats.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯