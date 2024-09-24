SIT Probe On Laddus: Meet The Sincere IG Officer

The government of Andhra Pradesh has commissioned a Special Investigation Team – SIT probe on the ongoing Tirumala laddu issue and here is a look at the investigative team that has been designated with the job.

The head of the investigation committee is Guntur range Inspector General, Sarvasreshta Tripathi who has the reputation of being an earnest and sincere cop. He is regarded as one of the straightforward top cops in Andhra Pradesh and is hand-picked to carry out the investigation in an impartial manner.

A 2006 batch IPS officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre who was on an inter-cadre deputation to Uttar Pradesh for three years, Tripathi is a top cop who was sent to AP by the Election Commission prior to the 2024 polls.

Along with the IG rank officer, the SIT probe will also include DIG Jetty Gopinath, and Kadapa SP Harshavardhan Raju. There are a few more DSPs, Cis, and SIs who are also a part of the investigation.

The SIT is bound to get on the ground soon and investigate the laddu adulteration case. Every aspect of the case, including the procurement of the ghee, supply chain to Tirumala, and the preparation mechanism will be under stern scrutiny by the agency.

