KTR Uses Babu To Target Revanth Reddy

One way or another, Telangana politics also appear to be revolving around Chandrababu Naidu and a clear example of the same is the latest comment from KTR. The BRS working president used Chandrababu’s name to target CM Revanth Reddy.

Speaking about the pending hikes on the pension program, KTR questioned Revanth about his integrity.

“This Revanth Reddy promised to give Rs 4000 pension but he is struggling to give even Rs 2000. At the same time, we have Chandrababu in AP who is delivering Rs 4000 per head in a timely manner. If Chandrababu is able to do it, then why isn’t Revanth Reddy capable of doing it?” KTR questioned.

In AP, CM Chandrababu has taken up the pension money distribution program very seriously. In fact, Chandrababu himself partook in the pension distribution program in the first couple of months as he hand-delivered the money to beneficiaries in villages in Mangalagiri and Anantapur.

With AP excelling with regard to pension distribution, KTR took the opportunity to pit Chandrababu against Revant.

