Woman Files Police Case On YouTuber Harsha Sai

Just days after the shocking sexual assault allegation and subsequent arrest of Jani Master, another news report has started to catch the attention. This time, it is YouTuber Harsha Sai who is on the receiving end as a police case has been filed against him.

As per the latest reports, a woman, who remains unnamed for now, has filed a complaint against Harsha Sai at the Narsingi police station.

The lady claimed that Harsha Sai took Rs 2 crore from her with the pretext of marrying her and cheating her later. She filed a complaint against Harsha and also his father Radha Krishna.

It is being publicized that the woman in question had even produced a film with Harsha Sai which also happened to be his debut film. She has now approached the police along with her advocate, claiming that the YouTuber cheated her for money.

Harsha Sai, who projects himself as a philanthropist and shares videos of him helping commoners is one of the most followed Telugu Youtuber. He has over 10.9 million subscribers on YouTube.

Related

Tags Harsha Sai Youtuber Harsha Sai

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯