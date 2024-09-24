Note For Vote Case Surrounds Revanth Reddy Again

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s court case is back in the news. The Nampally court has directed Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to attend the hearing of the Note-for-vote case on October 16. The court conducted a hearing on Tuesday, during which the accused, Mattaiah Jerusalem, was present. However, others were absent.

Revanth Reddy, Uday Simha, Sandra Venkata Veeraiah, and Sebastian were absent. As a result, the court directed the officials and also ordered all the accused, along with Revanth Reddy, to appear on October 16 for the hearing on the registration of charges.

Recently, BRS leader Jagadish Reddy filed a petition in the Supreme Court of India requesting the case be transferred from Telangana to Bhopal. However, the court dismissed the petition and stated that there is no need for such a transfer. The court also opined that the petition lacked evidence and was only based on speculations.

It is known that the ACB registered a case against the then TDP legislator Revanth Reddy for allegedly offering money to the nominated MLA, Elvis Stephenson, to help TDP in the MLC elections held in Telangana in 2015.

