Masses Talk: Revanth Reddy vs Chandrababu

It is no secret that both the CMs of the Telugu states – Chandrababu and Revanth Reddy share a very similar DNA, considering that both of them were groomed by Telugu Desam. While Babu is a seasoned pro as a CM, it is rather a new journey for Revanth who has been serving as Telangana CM for nearly a year now.

Coming to the topic, there is an interesting discussion amongst political intellectuals that Revanth Reddy has to learn one very important facet from Chandrababu Naidu and this is the mass-centric approach as the CM.

A veteran observer commented on Babu’s attention to detail as he used fire engines and fire workers to carry out sanitation and debris-clearing activities during the recent floods in Vijayawada. This was a quick, effective, and innovative way to use the fire department. Revanth could have done a similar thing in Telangana as this state too has enough resources.

Then coming to the masses, the HYDRAA operations which are needful for the wellbeing of the city, have inevitably been affecting a section of the public who have been losing their houses. In the recent HYDRAA drive, several houses built by the economically weaker sections in encroachments were taken down, leaving the public homeless.

While the intention of HYDRAA is to restore lands belonging to water bodies for the well-being of the larger population, it is undeniably having some repercussions on the masses as their encroaching houses are mowed down. There is a talk at the higher-level that Revanth must also look at relocation and assurance activities for the affected economically weaker public.

Coming to the same masses, Chandrababu is appealing to them through Anna Canteen which is a mass outreach program. He is proactively working for their cause which ultimately brings him ever so close to the masses.

The mass centric-approach taken by Chandrababu is what made him a long-sustaining leader in Telugu politics and this is what Revanth must learn from the TDP boss.

