How Much Did Donations to AP Flood Relief Reach?

What happens when there is accountability and transparency on the part of the government ? It is gets reflected in the form of public trust. This is what happening in Andhra Pradesh right now after the formation of NDA government in the aftermath of the 2024 elections.

After seasoned politician Chandrababu Naidu took charge as Chief Minister of the state, the public perception about governance seems to have changed drastically. The fact that a whopping 400 Crores was donated by various philanthropists to the CM Relief Fund of AP to help the victims of Vijayawada floods is a testament to this statement.

It is well known that torrential rains and the subsequent inundation of many areas in Vijayawada left a trail of destruction, leaving lakhs of people in distress and sorrow. Naidu’s official machinery under his personal and relentless supervision led an inspiring rescue effort and minimised the loss due to the unprecedented floods.

The operation lasted for nearly 11 days as Naidu and his team of MLAs, Ministers and bureaucrats worked tirelessly to reach out the victims and provide all necessary support. Inspired by the great efforts of the government, many celebs from different fields came forward to chip in for the victims. From film stars to politicians to industrialists to businessmen, everyone displayed their magnanimity by donating huge amounts.

Reportedly, the government received a whopping 400 Crores in the form of donations from all quarters. This is a sort of historic contribution to the CM relief fund. Many believe that because of CBN’s image and faith in his government, people voluntarily donated for the calamity as a support for the commendable work done in all aspects.

Meanwhile, the government initiated the process of compensation for the losses incurred by different sections of the public due to these floods. As promised earlier, the government of Andhra Pradesh released 600 Crores fund directly into the accounts of beneficiaries based on the enumeration of losses submitted after the assessment of damage done by these floods.

The prompt action by the government to provide financial assistance to the victims in less than two weeks is resulting in plaudits on Naidu and his government from the public.

