Pic Talk: Kodali and Vallabhaneni’s Surprise Appearance

The harrowingly gutting defeat that YSR Congress faced in the recent AP election is beyond measure. The party is suffering such a big crisis that 3 of its Rajya Sabha MPs, MLCs, and even the deputy CM Alla Nani himself have quit their ranks.

Notably, two firebrand leaders of YCP, Kodali Nani and Vallabhaneni Vamsi who were unnecessarily abusive of Chandrababu, Lokesh, and Pawan Kalyan also went underground after the shocking defeat.

Incidentally, after hibernation of nearly 4 months, they have finally made a public appearance together today.

A new viral pic on social media that is being shared by YSR Congress groups features Kodali and Vallabhaneni Vamsi. They are seen posing to the camera along with Perni Nani.

While many anticipated that both Kodali and Vallabhaneni would be taking political sanyasam after the shocking defeat in the recent election, their new public appearance is implying otherwise.

