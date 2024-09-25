KTR Blames Revanth For Devara: Is It Right?

It is an open fact that KTR and CM Revanth Reddy are the most fiercest of rivals in politics. They never miss an occasion to have a go at each other. In tune with this, KTR has done something unexpected today as he blamed Revanth by citing Jr NTR’s Devara.

In his media interaction today, KTR noted that Revanth Reddy is unable to maintain the law and order situation in the state. “When BRS was in power, every event, festival, and public gathering was managed and executed without a hassle. But after Revanth became the CM, the state government is unable to hold even simple events. In fact, NTR’s Devara event also had to be canceled due to the government’s incompetence.”

KTR has wittily used the buzzing topic of NTR’s Devara to have a go at Revanth and his governance. This has triggered a reaction from Congress cadres and they are finding fault with KTR’s statement.

Their argument is that Revanth has been an excellent keeper of law and order in the state and pointing out that there hasn’t been a single mishap in the last 9 months of Congress regime. “Even the mega event of Khairatabad Nimarjan was carried out smoothly with CM Revanth himself getting on the ground.”

“Blaming the CM of state for a film event is not right. CM has important duties and it wouldn’t be his priority to orchestrate a film event. It is up to the organizers to seek police protection and home department instructions, but beyond that the government will have no say. It is sad to see an educated man like KTR blame CM Revanth for such a petty issue.” A Congress-affiliated Twitter user commented.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯