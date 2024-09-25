Prakash Raj continues to poke Pawan Kalyan!

The Tirupathi Laddoo controversy is turning out to be a headache for the film personalities. After Karthi’s comment that it is a sensitive issue, Pawan reacted strongly. Pawan also gave a counter to Prakash Raj who poked him on X for his request to have a special Sanatana Dharma Parirakshana Board.

Karthi apologized to Pawan Kalyan and earned the goodwill of many in the issue. However, Prakash Raj did not ignore the issue. He tweeted last night saying that Pawan misunderstood his statement. Earlier, Prakash Raj said that Pawan Kalyan is unnecessarily blowing up the issue.

Now, Prakash Raj is not stopping his attack on Pawan Kalyan. Taking to X again, Prakash questioned the joy in making someone apologize for the mistake they have not committed.

Prakash Raj was cleverly referring to the incident where Karthi had to apologize to Pawan Kalyan even though the situation was not big enough to publicly tender an apology. Karthi’s apology brought a lot of soft corner for the actor. Many opined that Karthi apologized for something he has no connection with. So, Prakash Raj is using the same situation to poke Pawan Kalyan further.

We have to see what will be the response of Pawan Kalyan to this now.

