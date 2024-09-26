Jagan Preparing New Weapon for Nara Lokesh?

After a disappointing defeat in the 2019 election, Nara Lokesh swept Mangalagiri by a record 90K+ majority in the 2024 election. He has made Mangalagiri his own and is actively partaking in the public administrative activities here.

Coming to the YCP outfit, after Alla Ramakrishna Reddy miraculously won against Lokesh in 2019, he was shockingly sidelined in 2024. Jagan decided to field a rather lesser-known Murugudu Lavanya here and this backfired horribly.

Cut to now, YCP has announced a new convenor for the party in the Mangalagiri assembly segment and it is Donthireddy Shankar Reddy aka Vema Reddy. He will be looking after YCP activities in the Mangalagiri constituency henceforth.

Shankar Reddy has been a YS Family loyalist over the years and was soft-managing the party activities locally even while Alla Ramakrishna Reddy was the MLA. He has earned the trust of Jagan now and secured the promotion to being the party convener.

This has led to an inside talk that Jagan has decided to wave goodbye to both Lavanya and Ramakrishna Reddy and instead develop a new weapon in the form of Shankar Reddy. If the equations play out well, Shankar Reddy could be taking on Nara Lokesh in the coming election.

That being said, considering Jagan’s unpredictable decision-making, he might as well bring in someone in the last minute in the name of social engineering. For now, it is understood that Shankar Reddy is handed with the job of coming up against Lokesh in Mangalagiri.

