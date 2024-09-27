Andhra Pradesh politics are slowly but surely hitting the pinnacle point. While the burning point of Tirumala Laddu adulteration is on one side, we have political defections on the other side. In one such move, one of Jagan’s henchmen, Balineni Srinivasa Reddy joined Janasena in the presence of Pawan Kalyan today.

However, going by the latest comment from TDP veteran and incumbent cabinet minister Atchannaidu, Balineni wasn’t the only YCP leader who was desperate to leave the party. The TDP senior revealed that even Vijayasai Reddy begged to join TDP.

In his media interaction today, Atchannaidu revealed “Not many people might know this. It has been 100 days since NDA came to power in AP, and Vijayasai Reddy approached us for nearly 95 days, begging to join TDP. He was ready to catch anyone’s legs to join TDP and save himself. But we shut the door on his face as TDP has no place for such people”.

Atchannaidu claimed that Vijayasai Reddy tried all possible ways and submitted himself completely to join TDP but the party was least interested in this. He pointed out that Reddy was ready to do virtually anything to leave YCP and join the ruling outfit.

Well, Vijayasai Reddy is widely regarded as the No. 2 in YSR Congress and has direct access to Jagan. However, going by Atchannaidu’s comment, the YCP senior was indeed exploring all possible ways to join the NDA outfit in AP. This really is a big revelation from the TDP senior.

