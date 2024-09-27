Prakash Raj vs Pawan Kalyan: Latest Counters From Both

Actor Prakash Raj has been waging social media war against Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan over the past few days. It all started after the Tirupati Laddu issue when Pawan Kalyan tweeted saying that there is a need to establish the Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board to look into issues in all temples across India.

Quoting his tweet, Prakash Raj wrote, “Dear @PawanKalyan …It has happened in a state where you are a DCM. Please Investigate ..Find out the Culprits and take stringent action. Why are you spreading apprehensions and blowing up the issue Nationally … We have enough Communal tensions in the Country. (Thanks to your friends in the Center )”

This statement didn’t go well with Pawan Kalyan and he hit back at Prakash Raj. He said that he respects Prakash Raj as an actor but asked him to think 100 times before talking about Sanatana Dharma. Responding to Pawan’s statements, Prakash Raj said that Pawan misinterpreted his tweet.

Since then, Prakash Raj has been daily posting cryptic tweets, aimed at Pawan. Once he took an indirect jibe at Pawan for criticising hero Karthi’s comments on Tirupati Laddu. Yesterday, he tweeted, “One avatar before winning… Another avatar after winning. What is all this? why are we confused? what is true?”

On the other side, speaking in a recent interview, Pawan Kalyan clarified that he still respects Prakash Raj as an actor even though both of their ideologies are different. He said that he didn’t like Prakash Raj saying that there are communal tensions in the country because of the central government.

Today, Prakash Raj took another jibe at Pawan by writing, “What do we want? Achieving political gain by arousing emotions in people? or resolving the problem by deep discussions, and administrative measures without hurting people’s sentiments? Just Asking.”

