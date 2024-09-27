Tirumala Declaration: Jagan’s visit called off!

YCP chief YS Jagan’s visit to Tirumala is revolving around the Declaration Petition. Short while ago, YCP senior leader Bhumana Karunakar Reddy clarified that Jagan will not sign the petition and no one can stop him from visiting Tirumala. The latest update is Jagan’s visit had been cancelled.

The BJP has been demanding Jagan’s declaration ahead of Tirumala visit and they announced to stage protests if Jagan doesn’t abide by the rules of TTD. With tensed atmosphere surrounding his visit, Jagan decided to cancel his visit.

With Declaration Petition taking centre stage, the Government Order (G.O.) number 311 which lists out the rules to be followed by non-Hindus visiting temples has gained significance . This G.O. was notified (final notification) in the year 1990 when then government brought the Hindu Religious and Endowment Act and rules were framed under Section 97 with Section 153.

In this G.O., the chapter 18 clearly states that non-Hindus will be permitted to visit the Tirumala temple if they furnish the declaration form. It is evident that the G.O. 311 is very well placed and in the past many high profile personalities, politicians have followed this rule to visit Tirumala despite their religious affiliation. However, Jagan was the only exception when he was the CM and he completely sidelined it.

Reacting indirectly to this episode, AP CM Chandrababu Naidu took to social media and appealed that the sanctity of Tirumala should be preserved by everyone whoever is visiting it.

“Tirumala is the biggest temple in the world and Telugu people are fortunate that such divine shrine exists in Telugu heartland. Likewise it the responsibility of every devotee to protect its legacy and my government’s top priority is to ensure every devotee is having a smooth darshanam of the lord simultaneously safeguarding the temple’s magnitude. So I urge everyone offering their prayers to the lord to follow the rules of TTD that are in place. I appeal not to hurt the sentiments of devotees by snubbing them,” wrote CM Chandrababu.

Irrespective of the outcome, the AP government should ensure peace and harmony prevail at seven hills.

