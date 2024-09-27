Pic Talk: Mohan Babu Meets CM Babu After Ages

For a long time now, things haven’t been smooth between Manchu Mohan Babu and CM Chandrababu Naidu. In fact, Mohan Babu was so vehemently against the TDP boss that he went on to campaign for Jagan Mohan Reddy in 2019. But this YCP stint also didn’t end well and Mohan Babu eventually distanced himself from Jagan.

Now, after ages, the Manchu family veteran has met with CM Chandrababu Naidu. It has been a really long time since the two of them came together and it finally happened today as Mohan Babu called on the CM to hand over a cheque for Rs 25 lakh toward AP CM Relief Fund.

The bonding between Mohan Babu and Chandrababu had been blowing hot and cold despite the fact that the former was a contemporary of the latter in his early TDP days. But of late, Mohan Babu had been receptive to Chandrababu as he referred to the TDP boss as “Naa aathmiyudu, mithrudu” in his recent letter about the adulterated Tirumala Laddu.

As it appears, Mohan Babu is looking to resurrect the bridge with Chandrababu Naidu again. Incidentally, CM Babu also looked to be in good spirits while posing to the camera along with the Manchu veteran. This pic is catching the attention on social media for many reasons.

Related

Tags Mohan Babu Chandrababu naidu

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯