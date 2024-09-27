Babu’s Pressmeet Counters Jagan’s All Arguments

AP CM Chandrababu Naidu countered all the arguments made by opposition leader YS Jagan. Earlier in the day, Jagan called off his Tirumala visit and later held a press meet criticising AP CM Chandrababu Naidu.

Jagan added that whatever Chandrababu has spoken in the Laddu controversy is a lie and accused TDP government of provoking religious sentiments in this whole episode.

CM Naidu has countered all the above arguments of Jagan. “The police did not serve any notices to Jagan but they enforced Section 30 prohibiting roadshows or public gatherings. If Jagan was served notices, he can display the same before the media,” said Chandrababu.

On Laddu controversy, Chandrababu questioned Jagan’s statements. “With what authority Jagan can say that animal fat was not used in Laddu preparation. The report was drafted by NDDB not state government or its affiliated authority. Out of the eight tankers of AR Diary Food Private Limited, four tankers of ghee was used. Wonder why is Jagan faulting us when the report clearly stated the mishap,” stated Chandrababu.

Reacting to Jagan’s statements on reading Bible in closed doors, Chandrababu came up with valid logic. “He is free to go to church and read Bible. He acknowledged that he is a Christian and so what objection does he has in signing a simple declaration petition. In the past many notable personalities have done the same without any hesitation,” said Chandrababu.

On Ramatheertham and Antharvedi incidents, the previous YCP government did not initiate any probe which is an evidence of his government’s action towards attack on Hindu shrines, summed up Chandrababu.

Questioning the wrongdoings and replying to Jagan’s statements, Chandrababu explained everything in detail and it was the need of the hour!

